WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.