WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the 4th quarter worth $433,000.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
GTR opened at $23.44 on Friday. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $63.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Dividend Announcement
About WisdomTree Target Range Fund
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
