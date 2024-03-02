WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,641 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,375,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

