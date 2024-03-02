X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Update

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 174,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

X3 Price Performance

Shares of XTKG stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. X3 has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

