Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

