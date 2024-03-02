Xcel Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,023 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,620% compared to the typical volume of 757 put options.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $255,201,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

