Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

XHR opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

