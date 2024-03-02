Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 27921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 483,248 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 102,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

