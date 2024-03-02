Yellow Cake’s (YCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 883 ($11.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s previous close.

LON YCA opened at GBX 626 ($7.94) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 673.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.90 and a beta of 0.30. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 352.20 ($4.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.51).

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

