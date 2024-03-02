Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YOSH opened at $4.37 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

