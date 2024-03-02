Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Yunhong Green CTI Stock Performance
Yunhong Green CTI stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 million, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.90. Yunhong Green CTI has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
About Yunhong Green CTI
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yunhong Green CTI
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong Green CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong Green CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.