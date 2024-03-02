Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Yunhong Green CTI stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 million, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.90. Yunhong Green CTI has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

