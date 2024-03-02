Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Shares of CF stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

