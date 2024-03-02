Zacks Research Comments on DTE Energy’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $108.11 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

