Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPA. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Stock Up 0.5 %

CPA opened at $97.97 on Friday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Copa by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

