Zacks Research Weighs in on The Hershey Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Get Hershey alerts:

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hershey in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.53. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.