Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Update

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZLS stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.