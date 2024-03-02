Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Update

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ZLS stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.
About Zalatoris II Acquisition
Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.
See Also
