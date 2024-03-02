Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ZAPP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,741,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group comprises 4.2% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 10.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

