Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ZAPP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,741,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group comprises 4.2% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 10.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.