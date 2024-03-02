Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) & Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Head-To-Head Survey

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Envoy Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.39 billion 3.44 $1.02 billion $4.89 25.36 Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 9 6 0 2.24 Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zimmer Biomet and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus price target of $138.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.44%. Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 52.00%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Envoy Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 13.85% 12.79% 7.43% Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42%

Volatility and Risk

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Envoy Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Envoy Medical



Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

