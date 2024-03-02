Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $91,760,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $784,938 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.7 %

ZION opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $49.97.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

