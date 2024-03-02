Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $259.00 to $240.00. The stock had previously closed at $241.97, but opened at $227.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $216.70, with a volume of 2,179,016 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Stephens raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.03.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

