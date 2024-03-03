12,247 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $89,767.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,370 shares in the company, valued at $264,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $89,767.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,370 shares in the company, valued at $264,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,864 shares of company stock worth $2,525,057. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

CERE opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 10.92. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.49.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

