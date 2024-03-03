1,888 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,888 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

