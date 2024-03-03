2,090 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 432,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,359,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,470,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

