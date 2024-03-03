254,127 Shares in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 254,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 4.55% of Invesco India ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

PIN opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

