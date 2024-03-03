576 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,406,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $304.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.66.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.