89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 7.2%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 75,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,196,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 89bio by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

