Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 713 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AVB opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

