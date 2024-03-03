Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THR opened at $27.49 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $926.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

