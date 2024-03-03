Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

TDW stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $83.15.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

