Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 145.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 17.3 %

ACRV opened at $5.70 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

