ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $10.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

