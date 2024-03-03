Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.70. Aegon shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 722,105 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Aegon Trading Down 5.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aegon by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

