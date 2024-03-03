Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

