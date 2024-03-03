African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) vs. Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Corteva alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Corteva has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 5 17 0 2.77 African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corteva and African Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Corteva currently has a consensus price target of $63.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corteva and African Agriculture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $17.23 billion 2.19 $735.00 million $1.02 52.61 African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 4.27% 7.43% 4.36% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Summary

Corteva beats African Agriculture on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About African Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.