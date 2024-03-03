Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $142.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 18,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

