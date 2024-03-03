AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.34% of AllianceBernstein worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 168,717 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.19%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.