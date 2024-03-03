AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.34% of AllianceBernstein worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 168,717 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.
AllianceBernstein Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $39.25.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.19%.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.