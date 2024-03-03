Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambev by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,059,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,368,000 after buying an additional 29,873,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 34,240.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

