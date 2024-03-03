Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,293,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 9,318,479 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Down 0.4 %

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ambev by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

