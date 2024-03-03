Ameresco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Ameresco Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE AMRC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

