American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.67% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KORP. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KORP opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $46.72.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

