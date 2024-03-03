AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of AME opened at $180.68 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

