ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $80.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 0.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,093 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

