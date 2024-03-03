Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 14,939,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,441 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

