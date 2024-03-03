ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 630.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,679,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $142.15 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.92.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

