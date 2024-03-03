argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $490.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.57.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $393.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.25 and a 200-day moving average of $450.93. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

