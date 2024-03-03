Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,200 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.
Artemis Gold Stock Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.56.
About Artemis Gold
