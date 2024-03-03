Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,200 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

