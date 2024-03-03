Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

