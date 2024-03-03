Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Up 3.0 %
Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
