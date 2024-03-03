Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,118,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after buying an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

