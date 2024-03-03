ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the January 31st total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATS Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.78. ATS has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATS will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

