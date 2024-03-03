Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $230.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.